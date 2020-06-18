COVID-19 claims 10 lives in Rajasthan

Rajasthan registered 10 COVID-19 deaths and 84 positive cases of coronavirus on Thursday, according to an official report. With this, the number of fatalities due to coronavirus in the state has gone up to 323, while 13,626 patients have tested positive.

While six patients died in Bharatpur, 2 died in Bikaner. Barmer and Chittorgarh also reported one death each. As many as 31 coronavirus positive cases were reported from Bharatpur, 28 from Jaipur, 7 from Sirohi, 6 from Jhunjhunu, 5 from Jhalawar, 3 from Churu and 2 each from Dungarpur and Rajsamand, the report said.

Of the total 13626 COVID-19 patients, 10582 have recovered and 10328 of them have been discharged. There are 2721 active cases in the state as of now.