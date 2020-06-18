Govt adopting weak strategy by handing over rail contract to Chinese firm: Priyanka Gandhi
In such a situation, the central government should give a strong message, but the government has adopted a weak strategy of kneeling down by handing over the contract of Delhi-Meerut semi high-speed rail corridor to a Chinese company.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2020 13:27 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 13:27 IST
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday accused the government of adopting a weak strategy and kneeling down before China by "handing over" a rail contract to a Chinese firm
She said the Centre should give a strong message to China
"20 of our soldiers have been martyred. In such a situation, the central government should give a strong message, but the government has adopted a weak strategy of kneeling down by handing over the contract of Delhi-Meerut semi high-speed rail corridor to a Chinese company. All Indian companies are also competent to build this corridor," she said in a tweet in Hindi. She also shared a media report claiming that a Chinese company has got the Rs 1126 crore contract for Delhi-Meerut rapid rail, amid the stand-off between Indian and Chinese troops. 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives in a violent clash between the troops of India and China at Galwan Valley in Ladakh on Monday night.
