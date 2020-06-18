Left Menu
Development News Edition

CAIT invites Indian celebrities to boycott, stop endorsing Chinese products

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has appealed to celebrities across the country, including Amitabh Bachhan, Akshay Kumar, Mahender Singh Dhoni, and Sachin Tendulkar, to join its campaign to boycott Chinese products under its flagship national movement "Bhartiya Saaman - Hamara Abhiman".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2020 13:58 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 13:58 IST
CAIT invites Indian celebrities to boycott, stop endorsing Chinese products
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has appealed to celebrities across the country, including Amitabh Bachhan, Akshay Kumar, Mahender Singh Dhoni, and Sachin Tendulkar, to join its campaign to boycott Chinese products under its flagship national movement "Bhartiya Saaman - Hamara Abhiman". CAIT, in an open letter to the celebrities, urged actors like Aamir Khan, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, and cricketer Virat Kohli to stop endorsing Chinese products.

"At a time when China's army in the most clandestine manner has committed a 'barbaric attack' on the Indian army at Ladakh border, the heart of every Indian is filled with deep anguish, resentment and abhorrence against the atrocities of the Chinese and their persistent attitude of antagonism towards India and to be a part of solidarity, the CAIT has asked one bunch of celebrities to stop endorsing Chinese products as also inviting another bunch of celebrities to join hands with CAIT to rope citizens of India to be part of the campaign," CAIT said. The local traders' body has set a target of reducing imports from China by a value of approximately Rs 1 lakh crore by December 2021 with the cooperation of traders and citizens. Currently, the annual import from China stands at Rs 5.25 lakh crore.

It has sought the assistance of the Bollywood and sports fraternity for the boycott of Chinese products. While making an appeal to the celebrities to stop the endorsement of Chinese products, CAIT said that conducting any lawful activity for earning money is guaranteed by the Constitution of India but there are certain occasions when we have to give up certain activities for the cause of our motherland.

CAIT national president BC Bhartia and Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal, in the letter, said that it is a strategic move by the Chinese to rope in Indian celebrities through Chinese companies to endorse their products to gain control over the Indian retail market. The letter asserted that traders in the country particularly request Aamir Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Virat Kohli, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Badshah, Sidharth Malhotra, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Salman Khan, Ayushman Khurana, Shradha Kapoor and all others who are endorsing Chinese products to stop doing so as a mark of respect for Indian soldiers.

On the other hand, the CAIT has appealed to various celebrities, including Amitabh Bachhan, Akshay Kumar, Shilpa Shetty, Madhuri Dikshit, Mahender Singh Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar, Sonu Sood, to campaign for the boycott of Chinese products and adoption of Indian goods. (ANI)

TRENDING

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Mindhunter Season 3 won’t end the series, Why fans should keep hope for Season 5

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs and more

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Govt plans to conduct 6 lakh COVID-19 tests in Delhi through rapid antigen methodology at 169 new facilities: MoS Home G Kishan Reddy.

Govt plans to conduct 6 lakh COVID-19 tests in Delhi through rapid antigen methodology at 169 new facilities MoS Home G Kishan Reddy....

Carzonrent appoints Sudarshan S Sarma as CEO

Car rental company Carzonrent India on Thursday said it has appointed Sudarshan S Sarma as its Chief Executive Officer. Until recently, he was the Industry Lead - Automotive at Facebook. In a career spanning over 15 years, Sarma has also...

NZ underway to repatriate over 1000 Vanuatu nationals stranded

A massive joint effort between New Zealand Government agencies, employers, and the Vanuatu Government is underway to repatriate over 1000 Vanuatu nationals stranded in New Zealand, Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters and Defence Ministe...

Singer Vera Lynn, voice of hope in wartime Britain, dies at 103 - PA Media

Singer Vera Lynn, who became a symbol of hope in Britain during World War Two and more recently during the coronavirus pandemic with her song Well Meet Again, has died at the age of 103, British media reported on Thursday.Known as the Force...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020