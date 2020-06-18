C'garh: Man kills leopard, held while trying to sell its skin

A 55-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing a leopard and trying to sell its skin in Chhattisgarhs Gariaband district on Thursday, police said. Acting on a tip-off, the accused, identified as Ramnath Netam, was apprehended near Barula village, located about 90 km from here, and a leopard skin was seized from him, Gariaband Superintendent of Police Bhojram Patel told PTI.

The police received inputs that a man from Piparchhedi village was searching for customers to sell the skin of a wild animal near Barula river, following which a police team swung into action, he said. Some policemen posed as customers and struck a deal with the accused for the leopard skin at Rs 1 lakh. When the accused asked for an advance payment, he was nabbed and questioned, the official said.

Based on the accused's statement, the leopard skin, which he had hidden at a nearby place, was recovered, he said. Patel said Netam also confessed to have killed a full grown leopard using poison, and then trying to sell its skin to make money.

The accused allegedly peeled off the animal's skin with an axe and dried it up while he set ablaze other parts of the carcass, the official said. Netam was booked under provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act, he added.