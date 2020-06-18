Newly married man meets wife after defeating coronavirus

A marriage scene was recreated for a man who was released upon recovery from a hospital in Howrah district where he was admitted with COVID-19, a day after he got married on June 2. The man, Supriyo Bandyopadhyay, in his early 20s, had tested positive for the disease on June 3, a day after he had tied the nupital knot with Piyali Bandyopadhyay, Superintendent of the hospital Subhasis Mitra told reporters.

"The medical staff - from doctors to nurses and other health workers allayed his fears and after sustained treatment, he recovered and tested negative for coronavirus three days back," the hospital superintendent said. The bride, after the marriage, had gone to her in- law's place without the customary celebrations, since her husband, a civic volunteer was taken to the Sanjibani Hospital, a dedicated healthcare facility in Fuleswar area.

In consultation with the staff and overjoyed families of the bride and the groom, the hospital management and the district health department then planned a grand send-off for the person on Tuesday afternoon. The person hailing from Dasnagar wearing an ethnic dress, walked side by side with his wife who was donning a red 'Benarasi saree', as conch shells were blown to the accompaniment of ululation by women medical staff.

West Bengal minister Dr Nirmal Majhi was among those present to bless the couple. While an overwhelmed Piyali, who hails from Masat in Hooghly district, was at a loss for words, Supriyo told reporters, "I was initially scared after learning that I am infected with coronavirus but was reassured by the officer-in-charge of Dasnagar police station, with which I am attached, and the hospital doctors.

"I am grateful to everyone for being by my side at the hour of crisis. I hope to return to work soon after the 14-day home quarantine is over," he said. Mitra said, since Supriyo has been confirmed as COVID-19 negative, there will be no harm in completing the rituals at home and stay with his family members.

"But he should take rest for two weeks," he said. Supriyo's swab samples had been sent for testing along with other cops and civic volunteers at the police station as part of mandatory checking since they were frontline warriors in the battle against COVID-19 for the past few months.

Mitra said, over 200 corona positive patients had been cured at the hospital since the pandemic struck..