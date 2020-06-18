PSA detention of Nayeem Akhtar, Hilal Ahmad Lone revoked: Officials

The detention of Hilal Ahmad Lone, son of National Conference Lok Sabha MP Mohammad Akbar Lone, and PDP leader Nayeem Akhtar under the Public Safety Act was revoked on Thursday, officials said here. "The detention of Nayeem Akhtar and Hilal Ahmad Lone under the PSA has been revoked by authorities concerned," the officials said. The revocation of their detention comes two days after the Jammu and Kashmir High Court quashed the PSA detention of NC general secretary Ali Mohammad Sagar. The six-time former MLA was released on Wednesday from 10-month detention.

Akthar was among dozens of mainstream politicians taken into preventive custody last year, just before the Centre revoked special status of Jammu and Kashmir and divided the erstwhile state into two union territories on August 5, 2019. Among others taken into custody were National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, his son Omar Abdullah and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti -- all former chief ministers.