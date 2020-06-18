Rishikesh vegetable market sealed as 7 traders contract coronavirus

A wholesale vegetable market in Uttarakhand's Rishikesh was sealed on Thursday after seven traders there tested positive for COVID-19. Dehradun District Magistrate Ashish Kumar Shrivastava said a temporary vegetable market was set up on the IDPL campus to ensure that the supply chain is not disrupted. Seven vegetable traders there tested positive for COVID-19 late on Wednesday night, he said

All traders at the wholesale market have been quarantined, he added

The wholesale market supplied vegetables to five hilly districts of Uttarakhand.