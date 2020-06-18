Rishikesh vegetable market sealed as 7 traders contract coronavirus
A wholesale vegetable market in Uttarakhand’s Rishikesh was sealed on Thursday after seven traders there tested positive for COVID-19. Seven vegetable traders there tested positive for COVID-19 late on Wednesday night, he said All traders at the wholesale market have been quarantined, he added The wholesale market supplied vegetables to five hilly districts of Uttarakhand.PTI | Rishikesh | Updated: 18-06-2020 18:33 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 18:11 IST
A wholesale vegetable market in Uttarakhand's Rishikesh was sealed on Thursday after seven traders there tested positive for COVID-19. Dehradun District Magistrate Ashish Kumar Shrivastava said a temporary vegetable market was set up on the IDPL campus to ensure that the supply chain is not disrupted. Seven vegetable traders there tested positive for COVID-19 late on Wednesday night, he said
All traders at the wholesale market have been quarantined, he added
The wholesale market supplied vegetables to five hilly districts of Uttarakhand.
- READ MORE ON:
- Uttarakhand
- Rishikesh
- Dehradun District