Delhi: 4 held for stealing 27 mobile phones from delivery boy's vehicle

He told police that on June 2 at 12.30 pm, some unidentified persons stole a parcel containing 27 mobile phones from his vehicle parked near Mohan Co-operative Estate, an official said. The package was stolen from the three-wheeler when he had gone to have lunch with his colleague Tiwari, now a suspect in the case, police said.

Updated: 18-06-2020 18:25 IST
Four men were arrested for allegedly stealing 27 mobile phones from the vehicle of a courier delivery boy in southeast Delhi’s Badarpur area, police said on Thursday. The suspects have been identified as Vikas Tiwari (21), Mohit (20), Tarun (19) and Rahul (22), and all four are residents of Faridabad, they said.

The courier delivery boy, Govinda, had lodged a complaint in this regard at Badarpur police station on June 4, police said. He told police that on June 2 at 12.30 pm, some unidentified persons stole a parcel containing 27 mobile phones from his vehicle parked near Mohan Co-operative Estate, an official said.

The package was stolen from the three-wheeler when he had gone to have lunch with his colleague Tiwari, now a suspect in the case, police said. During investigation, police apprehended Rahul on Wednesday and recovered one of the stolen mobile phones from his possession, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) R P Meena.

Rahul told police that he, along with Mohit and Tarun, stole the mobile phones from Govinda's three-wheeler, the DCP said. Tiwari, who was Govinda’s colleague, had informed Mohit, Tarun and Rahul about the parcel containing 27 mobile phones and on the day of the incident he intentionally left open one of the doors of Govinda’s vehicle, the official said.

After the theft, Mohit and Tarun gave 23 mobile phones to Rahul, which he had to sell with changed IMEI numbers. Police have recovered 22 mobile phones from Rahul’s house as he failed to sell them due to COVID-19 lockdown, Meena added. Mohit and Tarun were arrested and two more mobiles phones were recovered from their possession, police said.

Later, Tiwari was also arrested and one mobile phone was recovered from his possession, they said. One mobile phone is yet to be recovered, police said. In 2016, Rahul and his associates had robbed a truck carrying over 900 mobile phones in Vasant Kunj South area, they added.

