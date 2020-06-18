Left Menu
Naib Subedar killed in Ladakh clash cremated with military honours in Patiala

Mortal remains of Naib Subedar Mandeep Singh killed in a clash with the Chinese army in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley were consigned to flames with full military honours in Punjab’s Patiala on Thursday.

PTI | Patiala | Updated: 18-06-2020 18:38 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 18:38 IST
Mortal remains of Naib Subedar Mandeep Singh killed in a clash with the Chinese army in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley were consigned to flames with full military honours in Punjab’s Patiala on Thursday. Mandeep's mother, his wife, daughter and son saluted him as scores of people bade a tearful adieu to the soldier at his native Seel village in the district. Slogans like 'shaheed amar rahe' and 'Bharat Mata ki jai' rent the air as the body of 39-year-old Mandeep Singh, wrapped in the Tricolour, reached his native place. Villagers, especially the youth, were seen holding the Tricolour and showered petals on the military vehicle in which the mortal remains of the soldier were brought.

The soldier’s family members were inconsolable when the body arrived. Mandeep's minor son lit the funeral pyre.

Punjab minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot and Akali MLA Harinderpal Singh Chandumajra were present to pay tributes to Mandeep along with officials of the Army, police and civil administration. Mandeep was one of the 20 soldiers killed in the clash with the Chinese army on Monday. He had joined duty about two weeks ago after a month-long leave.

Earlier, the mortal remains of Mandeep arrived at the Chandigarh airport and from where the body was brought to his native place in Patiala by road. Mandeep joined the Army in 1997. He is survived by his mother Shakuntala, wife Gurdeep Kaur, 15-year-old daughter Mehakpreet Kaur and 10-year-old son Jobanpreet Singh.

