Newly married man meets bride in hospital after defeating coronavirus

It was a reunion of sorts when a man, who had tested positive for COVID-19 just a day after his wedding, met his bride in the confines of a hospital room in Howrah after his recovery amidst celebrations by the medical staff. Supriyo Bandyopadhyay, a civic volunteer who is in his 20s, had tested positive of the contagion on June 3, the day after his wedding, the superintendent of the hospital at Fuleswar, Subhasis Mitra said.

His bride Piyali was left to step into her marital home for the first time without her groom and the customary celebrations. "Every medical staff - from the doctor to the nurses and other health workers of the hospital allayed the man's fears. He recovered after sustained treatment and tested negative on Sunday (June 14), Mitra said.

A grand send-off was then held by the hospital management and district health department in consultation with the medical facility's staff and the overjoyed families of the bride and the groom on Tuesday. The wedding ceremony was recreated and the man, who hails from Dasnagar in Howrah district, donned the 'dhoti' and 'punjabi' (kurta), walked side by side with his wife, who was fitted out in a red Benarasi saree to blowing of conch shells and the festive ululation by the women medical staff of the hospital.

West Bengal minister Nirmal Majhi was among those present to bless the newly wed couple. While an overwhelmed Piyali, who hails from Masat in Hooghly district, was at a loss for words, Supriyo told reporters, "I was initially scared after learning that I am infected with coronavirus. But I was reassured by the officer-in-charge of Dasnagar police station, with which I am attached, and the doctors of the hospital.

"I am grateful to everyone for being by my side at the hour of crisis. I hope to return to work soon after the mandatory 14-day home quarantine is over," he said. Mitra said since Supriyo has been confirmed as COVID-19 negative there will be no harm if he completes his wedding rituals at his home and stays with his family. "But he should rest for two weeks".

He said over 200 corona positive patients had been cured at the hospital since the pandemic struck..