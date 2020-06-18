Left Menu
Development News Edition

Martyred soldier's body arrives in Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday lent his shoulder to the mortal remains of martyred Army jawan Ganesh Ram Kunjam at Swami Vivekanand Airport here, an official said.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 18-06-2020 19:43 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 19:43 IST
Martyred soldier's body arrives in Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday lent his shoulder to the mortal remains of martyred Army jawan Ganesh Ram Kunjam at Swami Vivekanand Airport here, an official said. Sepoy Ganesh Ram Kunjam (27), who hailed from Kanker district of the state, was among 20 Indian army personnel who were killed in a clash with Chinese soldiers in Galwan valley of Ladakh on Monday night.

The plane bringing Kunjam's body landed at the Raipur airport around 4.30 pm. Baghel also handed over a cheque of compensation of Rs 20 lakh to his father Itwaru Ram Kunjam and announced a government job for a member of the family, a government spokesperson said.

The government school in the dead soldier's village will be named after him, the chief minister said. After Kunjam's mortal remains arrived, a wreath- laying ceremony was held at the airport premises and a guard of honour was given.

Chief minister Baghel paid floral tributes and lent his shoulder to his mortal remains which were later flown to Kunjam's village Gidhali in Kanker district by a helicopter for final rites. "Shri Kunjam has sacrificed his life for the nation.

We the people of Chhattisgarh are proud of such great sons. His martyrdom will not go in vain. We all stand strong with the country and our Army," the official quoted the CM as saying on the occasion.

Home Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu, Agriculture Minister Ravindra Choubey and other ministers, former chief minister Raman Singh, Chief Secretary R P Mandal, Director General of Police D M Awasthi, MLAs and officials of Army and state government were present on the occasion..

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3 won’t end the series, Why fans should keep hope for Season 5

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs and more

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Spanish government announces $4.8 bln plan to help tourism

The Spanish government announced on Thursday a near 4.3 billion euro 4.82 billion plan to help the crucial tourism industry recover from the coronavirus crisis that halted leisure travel for three months.Spain is reopening itself to tourism...

Chinese firm's contract to be terminated for 'poor progress'; Rly PSU denies link to border face-off

The Railways has decided to terminate the contract of a Chinese company due to poor progress on the signaling and telecommunication work on the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridors 417-km section between Kanpur and Mughalsarai. The Railways ...

U.S. offers $10 mln reward for capture of Colombian ex-rebels

The United States said on Thursday is it offering rewards of up to 10 million each for information leading to the arrest or conviction of two former leaders of Colombias FARC rebel group. Seuxis Solarte and Luciano Marin, both best known by...

Indian students' UK post-study work visa rights safe amid COVID-19 crisis

The UK government has issued updated guidance to confirm that international students, including Indians, will remain eligible for post-study work rights at the end of their degree course even if they have to begin the 2020-21 academic year ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020