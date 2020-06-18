Martyred soldier's body arrives in Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday lent his shoulder to the mortal remains of martyred Army jawan Ganesh Ram Kunjam at Swami Vivekanand Airport here, an official said. Sepoy Ganesh Ram Kunjam (27), who hailed from Kanker district of the state, was among 20 Indian army personnel who were killed in a clash with Chinese soldiers in Galwan valley of Ladakh on Monday night.

The plane bringing Kunjam's body landed at the Raipur airport around 4.30 pm. Baghel also handed over a cheque of compensation of Rs 20 lakh to his father Itwaru Ram Kunjam and announced a government job for a member of the family, a government spokesperson said.

The government school in the dead soldier's village will be named after him, the chief minister said. After Kunjam's mortal remains arrived, a wreath- laying ceremony was held at the airport premises and a guard of honour was given.

Chief minister Baghel paid floral tributes and lent his shoulder to his mortal remains which were later flown to Kunjam's village Gidhali in Kanker district by a helicopter for final rites. "Shri Kunjam has sacrificed his life for the nation.

We the people of Chhattisgarh are proud of such great sons. His martyrdom will not go in vain. We all stand strong with the country and our Army," the official quoted the CM as saying on the occasion.

Home Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu, Agriculture Minister Ravindra Choubey and other ministers, former chief minister Raman Singh, Chief Secretary R P Mandal, Director General of Police D M Awasthi, MLAs and officials of Army and state government were present on the occasion..