J&K govt evacuates 1.47 lakh stranded residents from outside

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 18-06-2020 20:44 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 20:15 IST
J&K govt evacuates 1.47 lakh stranded residents from outside
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Jammu and Kashmir government has evacuated over 1.47 lakh residents of the Union territory, who were stranded in other parts of the country and abroad due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, till date amid strict observance of all necessary guidelines. As per the official data received in this regard on Thursday, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has received 57 special trains at Jammu and Udhampur railway stations from different states and UTs, so far, with 45,747 passengers while 1,01,895 people from other states and UTs including 328 from abroad have been evacuated by the government through Lakhanpur check-post till date.

Therefore, a total of 1,47,642 UT residents stranded outside have been brought back home by the Jammu and Kashmir government by 57 special trains and a fleet of buses through Lakhanpur check-post after strictly observing all necessary preventive measures regarding the coronavirus, data said. As per the detailed breakup of the figures, 1,514 stranded passengers have entered through Lakhanpur from June 17 to June 18 morning while 908 passengers have reached on Thursday in the 36th Delhi COVID special train at Jammu.

So far, 36 trains have reached Jammu with a total of 30,051 stranded passengers belonging to different districts while 15,696 passengers have reached Udhampur in 21 special trains, so far.

