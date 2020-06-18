Two-day curfew in Haryana's Kurukshetra from Friday

The Kurukshetra administration has decided to impose a two-day curfew from Friday to prevent people’s gathering at the city’s holy pools during the solar eclipse on June 21. District Magistrate Dhirendra Khadgata said the step is being taken to ensure that no one takes a dip at the city’s Brahma Sarovar and Sannehit Sarovar during the solar eclipse in view of coronavirus outbreak. He, however, clarified that the curfew will be relaxed for some time in the day so that people could purchase essential items.

Khadgata said the Haryana Roadways has been directed to limit its operations in the area till June 21 evening. The administration had earlier decided not to hold any fair on the occasion.

The DM said it has also been ordered that no congregation should be allowed at any religious place during this period anywhere in the district. Duty magistrates are being appointed in all such villages of the district which attract pilgrims on the solar eclipse, he told reporters here.

Sarpanches and revenue officials in villages have been directed to help the administration in desisting people from assembling at any sacred tank or temple. Police have already started setting up barricades and increased 'check points' on the approaching roads to Kurukshetra to stop any vehicular traffic from June 19 night.

He said only a simple religious ceremony, in which only a few seers will be allowed to reach holy tanks, will be held on the occasion of solar eclipse in keeping with the ancient traditions. According to Hindu beliefs, a bath in the holy tanks at Kurukshetra during solar eclipse is considered pious.

Earlier, the District Magistrate had on Wednesday disallowed the solar eclipse fair here by imposing prohibitory order under Section 144 of the CrPC with immediate effect. The provision bans the assembly of more than four persons.

During normal times, thousands of devotees from various parts of the country reach Kurukshetra on the occasion of the solar eclipse to take a dip in the holy ponds here..