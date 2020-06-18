Left Menu
Development News Edition

Boycott products made in China, close down restaurants selling Chinese food: Athawale

Union minister Ramdas Athawale on Thursday said all restaurants and hotels that sell Chinese food in India should be closed down and products made in China should be boycotted.His comments come after 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives in a violent clash with the Chinese army in Ladakh's Galwan Valley. "China is a country that betrays.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2020 21:05 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 20:55 IST
Boycott products made in China, close down restaurants selling Chinese food: Athawale
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Union minister Ramdas Athawale on Thursday said all restaurants and hotels that sell Chinese food in India should be closed down and products made in China should be boycotted. He also urged the government to ask companies not to import Chinese products. His comments come after 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives in a violent clash with the Chinese army in Ladakh's Galwan Valley.

"China is a country that betrays. India should boycott all products that are made in China. Chinese food and all restaurants and hotels that sell Chinese food in India should be closed down," Athawale, Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, said in a tweet. In a video posted on Twitter, he further said if China continues to be "deceitful" then there should be a "aar-paar ki ladai" (fight to the finish).

"We have called for friendship multiple times but like Pakistan even China has been breaking rules and attacking us. China might be thinking that India is still the one of 1962 but the situation is different now. Indian army is very big and it is very strong. We want peace and do not want a war with China," he said in Hindi. "But if China continues its attacks deceitfully then to teach China a lesson, one day we must have 'aar-paar ki ladai' (fight to the finish) with China!" Athawale said in the video and also in the tweet accompanying it.

In another video, he said there is a need to teach China a lesson. "I urge Indian companies to not import products from China and they must be banned. Even the government should ask companies not to import things from China. "There are many Chinese restaurants in India so I request state governments to stop these restaurants and I also appeal to people to boycott Chinese food. India supports China economically but China is conspiring against us and that is why restriction is needed," he said in the video.

Twenty Indian Army personnel including a colonel were killed in a fierce clash with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night, the biggest military confrontation in over five decades that has significantly escalated the already volatile border standoff in the region. He also paid tribute to the martyred soldiers.

"20 soldiers of India have been killed in violent clashes in Galwan of Ladakh. Humble tribute to the soldiers! The martyrdom of the soldiers will not go in vain. The government of India and all Indians stand with the families of the martyred soldiers!," Athawale tweeted in Hindi. Earlier in March, Athawale was in the news when his video along with Chinese Consul General in Mumbai Tang Guocai and Buddhist monks chanting 'Go corona, go corona' at a prayer meet had gone viral on social media.

The video was reportedly shot at Gateway of India on February 20 during a prayer session to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3 won’t end the series, Why fans should keep hope for Season 5

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

India asks China to confine its activities to its side of LAC; Debunks as 'untenable' Chinese claim of sovereignty over Galwan Valley

India on Thursday asked China to confine its activities to its side of the LAC, and trashed as exaggerated and untenable the Chinese Army claim of sovereignty over eastern Ladakhs Galwan Valley, the site of a violent hand-to-hand combat tha...

Dressmakers keep Palestinian tradition alive in refugee camp in Jordan

Palestinian refugee Um Zeid spends her days at home in the sprawling Baqaa camp in Jordan sewing colourful dresses which gives her an income and keeps tradition alive. At first, this was a hobby, because I love wearing the Palestinian thobe...

No Lasith Malinga in SL's second residential camp

Pacer Lasith Malinga will not be a part of Sri Lankas second residential camp, scheduled to begin from June 22 in Kandy. Malinga is the skipper of Sri Lankas T20I side.Sri Lanka Cricket SLC on Thursday announced a 24-member squad and the bo...

Wirecard scrambles to find missing $2.1 billion as loan crunch looms

Wirecards auditor has refused to sign off its 2019 accounts over a missing 2.1 billion, sending its shares down more than 60 as the German payments firm said the delay could cause billions in loans to be called in as soon as Friday. EY was ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020