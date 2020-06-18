Left Menu
Punjab reports 5 coronavirus deaths, 118 fresh cases

Amritsar, the district worst-hit by the coronavirus in Punjab, reported 39 fresh cases on Thursday. Twenty-one cases were detected in Ludhiana; 12 in Patiala; eight each in Sangrur and Barnala; seven in Mohali; six in Tarn Taran; five in Hoshiarpur; four in Gurdaspur; two each in Kapurthala and Fatehgarh Sahib, and one each in Jalandhar, Ferozepur, Mansa and Rupnagar, according to the medical bulletin.

Five people succumbed to the novel coronavirus in Punjab on Thursday, pushing the death toll to 83 while 118 fresh cases raised the virus count to 3,615 in the state, according to a medical bulletin. Two fatalities each were reported in Jalandhar and Ludhiana while another coronavirus positive person died in Sangrur, according to the state government's medical bulletin.

More than 100 people tested positive for COVID-19 for the fourth consecutive day in Punjab. With 118 fresh cases reported on Thursday, the state COVID-19 tally rose to 3,615.

The state has seen 475 coronavirus infections since June 15. Amritsar, the district worst-hit by the coronavirus in Punjab, reported 39 fresh cases on Thursday.

Twenty-one cases were detected in Ludhiana; 12 in Patiala; eight each in Sangrur and Barnala; seven in Mohali; six in Tarn Taran; five in Hoshiarpur; four in Gurdaspur; two each in Kapurthala and Fatehgarh Sahib, and one each in Jalandhar, Ferozepur, Mansa and Rupnagar, according to the medical bulletin. Fifteen of the fresh cases had a travel history to other states including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, it said.

Thirty-two coronavirus patients recovered from the infection and were discharged from various hospitals. A total of 2,570 people in Punjab have recovered from COVID-19 so far, the bulletin said. There are 962 active cases in the state, as of now, it said.

Amritsar continued to top the COVID-19 tally in the state with 698 cases, followed by 470 in Ludhiana; 410 in Jalandhar; 191 each in Mohali and Patiala; 176 in Tarn Taran; 175 in Gurdaspur; 172 in Sangrur; 157 in Pathankot; 150 in Hoshiarpur; 121 in SBS Nagar;  89 in Faridkot; 83 each in Rupnagar and Fatehgarh Sahib; 73 in Muktsar; 74 in Moga; 61 in Bathinda; 54 in Fazilka; 59 in Ferozepur; 51 in Kapurthala; 38 in Mansa and 39 in Barnala. Six patients are critical and are on ventilator support while 26 are on oxygen support, as per bulletin.

A total of 2,19,528 samples have been taken so far for testing, as per bulletin..

