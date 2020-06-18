Mortal remains of Jharkhand soldier killed in Galwan Valley reach Ranchi

The mortal remains of Indian Army soldier Ganesh Hansda, who was killed in a violent clash with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh's Galwan Valley, arrived here by a special aircraft on Thursday. Jharkhand Governor Droupadi Murmu, Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda and state Assembly Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato paid tributes to Hansda at the Birsa Munda Airport here.

Jharkhand ministers Rameshwar Oraon and Badal Patralekh, former chief ministers Babulal Marandi and Raghubar Das, MLA Amba Prasad and others also paid tributes to the slain soldier at the airport. "Two sons of Jharkhand attained martyrdom defending the country's borders. Alongside pride, there is also grief. The state government is with the families of the martyred soldiers," the chief minister said.

The dependent families would get all facilities (in accordance with the laid down rules), the state government would give a piece of land according to their choice and urge the petroleum ministry for the allotment of a petrol pump to them, Soren added. Along with the nation, Jharkhand plunged into grief as the violent face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in Galwan Valley stripped the state of two bravehearts -- Hansda and Kundan Kumar Ojha.

Hansda, a resident of Kosaphalia village in East Singhbhum district's Bahrahgora block, had joined the Army in 2018 at the age of 21 years. Hansda's mortal remains were taken to Bahrahgora and his last rites will be performed on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Sahibganj district administration, in a statement, said Ojha's mortal remains were being flown to Patna and would reach his native place Dihari by road by midnight. Ojha, a resident of Dihari village in Sahibganj, had joined the Army in 2011. His cremation will take place on Saturday, the district administration said.