Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mortal remains of Jharkhand soldier killed in Galwan Valley reach Ranchi

Along with the nation, Jharkhand plunged into grief as the violent face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in Galwan Valley stripped the state of two bravehearts -- Hansda and Kundan Kumar Ojha. Hansda, a resident of Kosaphalia village in East Singhbhum district's Bahrahgora block, had joined the Army in 2018 at the age of 21 years.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 18-06-2020 21:46 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 21:46 IST
Mortal remains of Jharkhand soldier killed in Galwan Valley reach Ranchi

The mortal remains of Indian Army soldier Ganesh Hansda, who was killed in a violent clash with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh's Galwan Valley, arrived here by a special aircraft on Thursday. Jharkhand Governor Droupadi Murmu, Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda and state Assembly Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato paid tributes to Hansda at the Birsa Munda Airport here.

Jharkhand ministers Rameshwar Oraon and Badal Patralekh, former chief ministers Babulal Marandi and Raghubar Das, MLA Amba Prasad and others also paid tributes to the slain soldier at the airport. "Two sons of Jharkhand attained martyrdom defending the country's borders. Alongside pride, there is also grief. The state government is with the families of the martyred soldiers," the chief minister said.

The dependent families would get all facilities (in accordance with the laid down rules), the state government would give a piece of land according to their choice and urge the petroleum ministry for the allotment of a petrol pump to them, Soren added. Along with the nation, Jharkhand plunged into grief as the violent face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in Galwan Valley stripped the state of two bravehearts -- Hansda and Kundan Kumar Ojha.

Hansda, a resident of Kosaphalia village in East Singhbhum district's Bahrahgora block, had joined the Army in 2018 at the age of 21 years. Hansda's mortal remains were taken to Bahrahgora and his last rites will be performed on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Sahibganj district administration, in a statement, said Ojha's mortal remains were being flown to Patna and would reach his native place Dihari by road by midnight. Ojha, a resident of Dihari village in Sahibganj, had joined the Army in 2011. His cremation will take place on Saturday, the district administration said.

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3 won’t end the series, Why fans should keep hope for Season 5

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

U.S. House panel hears from Facebook, Google, Twitter on election security

Top officials from Facebook Inc, Alphabet Incs Google, and Twitter Inc appeared remotely before U.S. lawmakers on Thursday at a virtual hearing on foreign influence and election security.The Silicon Valley leaders were testifying at a House...

Former White House aide Bolton says Trump not "fit" to be president

Former top White House aide John Bolton delivered a damning indictment of his former boss, saying Donald Trumps behavior in office and dealings with foreign leaders showed he was unfit to be president of the United States. I dont think hes ...

U.S. offers $10 million reward for capture of former Colombian rebels

The United States on Thursday said it was offering rewards of up to 10 million each for information leading to the arrest or conviction of two former leaders of Colombias FARC rebel group.Seuxis Hernandez and Luciano Marin, best known by th...

Nepal redraws political map by incorporating 3 Indian areas

Nepal on Thursday completed the process to update the countrys political map by incorporating three strategically important areas by amending the Constitution, a move that could severely jolt the bilateral relations with India. India has al...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020