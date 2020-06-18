Left Menu
He said the management of hotels, guest houses, dharamshalas and government rest houses too will be required to register their details on the portal immediately as soon as they check in. Transit travellers will have to provide an address at which he/she intends to stay and indicate an entry-check post in Haryana.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 18-06-2020 22:26 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 22:26 IST
Registration a must for people wanting to stay in Haryana for over 3 days

The Haryana government has decided to regulate the movement of people coming to the state for a stay of over three days, making it mandatory for them to register on its portal. The decision will be implemented with immediate effect as the state’s coronavirus tally crossed 9,000, including 134 deaths. According to an official spokesperson, besides registering on the government's Saral Haryana portal, they will have to download the Aarogya Setu application. The official said the travellers will have to share their complete details such as name, address and mobile number. Use of the same mobile number for multiple registrations is not allowed except in the case of a family, he said in a statement.

Besides, visitors on a business are required to tell details of persons they intended to meet in Haryana with their date of return. For persons hosting them, it will be mandatory to register their details on the portal on the day of their arrival, the spokesman said. He said the management of hotels, guest houses, dharamshalas and government rest houses too will be required to register their details on the portal immediately as soon as they check in.

Transit travellers will have to provide an address at which he/she intends to stay and indicate an entry-check post in Haryana. Along with this, they have to share details of their COVID history. “After completing the registration formalities, he/she shall receive an ID number to be used by him/her as proof of registration as and when required,” he said.

The spokesman further said the travellers will also have to share a proof regarding the installation of the Aarogya Setu app on a compatible mobile phone and regularly update their health status on it. If any traveller is found symptomatic on arrival then he or she will report to the nearest health facility and will be assessed for clinical severity. On testing, if found coronavirus positive, the visitor will be shifted to a COVID care centre or dedicated hospital.

If any traveller is found free of any symptom on arrival, then seven days of self-monitoring is to be observed. In case of development of any symptoms, the person concerned shall inform the district surveillance officer or call at helpline 1075. For Gurgaon, the helpline is 1950. The spokesman, however, said those visiting Haryana for a period of three days for business or entering the state to attend their offices or business activities daily, need not follow the procedure unless they develop symptoms of the virus.

It will be the duty of the district administration, mayors, municipal corporations, sarpanches and panches to intimate police about the violations of these guidelines. Any person violating these guidelines will be liable to be prosecuted as per provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, besides legal action under Section 188 of the IPC (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), and other legal provisions as applicable, he said.

