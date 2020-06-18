Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ghaziabad: Glitch in electric crematorium delays COVID patient's cremation

The body of a coronavirus patient could not be cremated for about 30 hours as an electric crematorium here went out of order due to a glitch. Now, the civic body will maintain it on its own, he said, adding that currently the facility is being used for the cremation of coronavirus patients.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 18-06-2020 23:23 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 23:23 IST
Ghaziabad: Glitch in electric crematorium delays COVID patient's cremation

The body of a coronavirus patient could not be cremated for about 30 hours as an electric crematorium here went out of order due to a glitch. A relative of the deceased said the furnace did not work due to a fault in its connector when they brought the body to the crematorium on Tuesday. The entire family of the deceased businessman was told to go back home and collect the ashes in the evening. However, the funeral could not take place for about 30 hours till next day. In such a condition, eating is not permitted by the Hindu tradition, the relative said.

Dr Anil Agarwal, a BJP Rajya Sabha member said the electric crematorium was funded by corporate social responsibility (CSR), therefore, no institution can be held responsible for the fault in the furnace. Now, the Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation has been instructed to keep the furnace updated.

Municipal Commissioner Dinesh Chandra said when the Ghaziabad Development Authority handed over the electric crematorium to the civic body, it was not tested. Now, the civic body will maintain it on its own, he said, adding that currently the facility is being used for the cremation of coronavirus patients. A letter has also been sent to the Electricity Department for a separate feeder to maintain the power supply. On the other hand, R K Rana, chief engineer of the power department, said the furnace consumes a load of 50 kilowatts. In case, the civic body applies for separate electricity connection, a new feeder will be installed, he said.

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3 won’t end the series, Why fans should keep hope for Season 5

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Wheels India cast aluminium plant to go on stream in Sep: MD

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Lloyd's of London to pay for 'shameful' Atlantic slave trade role

The Lloyds of London insurance market apologized on Thursday for its shameful role in the 18th and 19th Century Atlantic slave trade and pledged to fund opportunities for black and ethnic minority people. As part of a global reassessment of...

Reluctance to free 'most dangerous' Taliban prisoners slows Afghan peace talks -sources

Western powers are backing the Afghan governments refusal to free hundreds of prisoners accused of some of Afghanistans most violent attacks, a release demanded by the Taliban as a condition to start peace talks, five sources told Reuters. ...

43,382 migrants sent home from Chandigarh through Shramik special trains

A total of 48,382 migrant workers have been sent to their native places, said the Chandigarh State Administration on Thursday, including 38,749 migrants who have been accommodated by the Shramik special trains and 4,633 by bus. According to...

NATO to investigate Mediterranean incident between French, Turkish warships

NATO will investigate French accusations that Turkeys navy failed to respond to an allied call to inspect a vessel this month in the Mediterranean, the alliance chief said on Thursday, an incident Paris suspects involved Turkish arms smuggl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020