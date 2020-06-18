Left Menu
Couple stabbed to death in suspected honour killing in Haryana's Rohtak

A nineteen-and-a-half-year-old woman and her husband were stabbed to death in a suspected case of honour killing in Haryana's Rohtak district on Thursday, police said.

Updated: 18-06-2020 23:39 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 23:39 IST
A nineteen-and-a-half-year-old woman and her husband were stabbed to death in a suspected case of honour killing in Haryana's Rohtak district on Thursday, police said. Three members of the woman's family have been arrested, they said.

Police said the man, in his twenties, and the woman were from the same village and got married last year against the wishes of their families. After being stabbed, Puja managed to reach a hospital in Meham town from where she was referred to PGIMS, Rohtak, but she later succumbed to injuries, SHO Naveen Kumar said over the phone.

The body of her husband was found from a village in Bhiwani district with stab wounds, the station house officer said. “We have nabbed Puja's brother Ajay and two other relatives from her family-Babloo and Sahil. A case under Section 302 (murder) and various other relevant IPC sections has been registered in connection with the incident,” Kumar said.

