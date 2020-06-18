Left Menu
Development News Edition

Martyred jawan's body to reach his village in MP on Friday

The mortal remains of martyred soldier Nayak Deepak Singh will reach his ancestral village in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district on Friday morning, an official said. On Friday morning his body will be brought to his ancestral village Faranda for last rites with full military honours," the official said.

PTI | Chhatarpur | Updated: 18-06-2020 23:59 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 23:59 IST
Martyred jawan's body to reach his village in MP on Friday

The mortal remains of martyred soldier Nayak Deepak Singh will reach his ancestral village in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district on Friday morning, an official said. Singh was among 20 Indian Army personnel who were killed in a violent clash with Chinese soldiers in eastern Ladakh on Monday night.

"The mortal remains of the martyred soldier reached Prayagraj from Leh in the evening. On Friday morning his body will be brought to his ancestral village Faranda for last rites with full military honours," the official said. Paying tributes to Deepak Singh, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced that his family will be paid an honorarium of Rs one crore and given a pucca house.

He salutes the sacrifice made by the martyred soldier who laid down his life for the nation happily, Chouhan said. A member of the family will also be given a government job, he said.

Rewa division commissioner Rajesh Jain and collector T Illaiya Raja visited Faranda on Thursday to oversee arrangements for the funeral. "I will come on leave after lockdown ends," were the parting words of Deepak to his grand-mother when he spoke to her last on phone.

He had got married in November 2019. He joined the Army in 2013 and was posted at Galwan valley in Ladakh with Bihar Regiment.

His father Gajraj Singh is a farmer, while elder brother Prakash Singh is also an armyman and posted at Jaisalmer, family sources said..

TRENDING

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Actual reason why Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev won’t be back

Dutch Army, police personnel to showcase yoga asanas online on International Yoga Day

Toyota Finance NZ revs up efficiencies after implementing intelligent automation

CAIT invites Indian celebrities to boycott, stop endorsing Chinese products

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Videos

Latest News

Columbus statue coming down in Columbus, Ohio

A statue of Christopher Columbus will be removed from the Ohio city named after him. Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther announced the removal on Thursday.The statue located by City Hall will be taken away immediately and placed in storage. The m...

Manipur political situation will not have any impact in Meghalaya: Sangma

Meghalaya Chief Minister and National Peoples Party NPP president Conrad K Sangma on Thursday said the political situation in Manipur will not have any impact in Meghalaya. Four NPP MLAs, who were all ministers in the BJP-led coalition gove...

Colombian army frees two foreigners held by FARC dissidents

Colombian soldiers have freed two foreign nationals who were being held hostage by FARC rebel dissidents in the countrys southwestern Cauca province, the government said on Thursday. Daniel Guggenheim of Switzerland and Jose Alburqueque of ...

Govt school superintendent hangs self in Shimla

A government school superintendent allegedly hanged himself in Shimla district on Thursday, the police said. Youdhi Ram Sharma hanged himself from a ceiling fan in his office in the premises of government senior secondary school GSSS in Gum...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020