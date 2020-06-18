Martyred jawan's body to reach his village in MP on Friday

The mortal remains of martyred soldier Nayak Deepak Singh will reach his ancestral village in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district on Friday morning, an official said. Singh was among 20 Indian Army personnel who were killed in a violent clash with Chinese soldiers in eastern Ladakh on Monday night.

"The mortal remains of the martyred soldier reached Prayagraj from Leh in the evening. On Friday morning his body will be brought to his ancestral village Faranda for last rites with full military honours," the official said. Paying tributes to Deepak Singh, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced that his family will be paid an honorarium of Rs one crore and given a pucca house.

He salutes the sacrifice made by the martyred soldier who laid down his life for the nation happily, Chouhan said. A member of the family will also be given a government job, he said.

Rewa division commissioner Rajesh Jain and collector T Illaiya Raja visited Faranda on Thursday to oversee arrangements for the funeral. "I will come on leave after lockdown ends," were the parting words of Deepak to his grand-mother when he spoke to her last on phone.

He had got married in November 2019. He joined the Army in 2013 and was posted at Galwan valley in Ladakh with Bihar Regiment.

His father Gajraj Singh is a farmer, while elder brother Prakash Singh is also an armyman and posted at Jaisalmer, family sources said..