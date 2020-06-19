Two held in Rajasthan in connection with rape case

Two persons were arrested on Wednesday in connection with a rape case in Alwar district of Rajasthan last month, police said

One of the accused is the victim's husband who allegedly stood guard when the crime was taking place, police said. The alleged incident occurred on May 31 when the woman was allegedly raped by a friend of the woman's husband in a room located at an isolated place in Shahjahanpur, Station House Officer (SHO) Surendra Singh said. "The accused took his wife on his friend's motorcycle on the pretext of going to a market. The friend also accompanied them. Instead of the market, they took her to an isolated place where she was raped," he said. The FIR was lodged on June 6 and both the accused were absconding since then

"They were arrested on Wednesday under section 376-D (gang rape) of the Indian Penal Code," he added. The woman got married to the accused two years back, police said.