Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mathura COVID-19 tally reaches 208 as 27 more test positive

Twenty-seven people tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district on Thursday, pushing the count to 208, officials said. District Magistrate Sarvagya Ram Mishra said 91 people have recovered from the infection so far, leaving 110 active COVID-19 cases in Mathura.

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 19-06-2020 00:55 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 00:55 IST
Mathura COVID-19 tally reaches 208 as 27 more test positive

Twenty-seven people tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district on Thursday, pushing the count to 208, officials said. District Magistrate Sarvagya Ram Mishra said 91 people have recovered from the infection so far, leaving 110 active COVID-19 cases in Mathura. The district has seen seven fatalities due to COVID-19

The official said 6,017 samples have been taken so far and the report of 5,322 have come out negative and results of 430 are still awaited. Anil Kumar, Commissioner, Agra Division, has asked for speedy sampling of the people showing COVID-19 symptoms as well as those suffering from any disease, pregnant woman and aged persons

He has instructed local officers to make advance arrangements in view ofd spike in the number of cases.

TRENDING

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Actual reason why Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev won’t be back

Dutch Army, police personnel to showcase yoga asanas online on International Yoga Day

Toyota Finance NZ revs up efficiencies after implementing intelligent automation

CAIT invites Indian celebrities to boycott, stop endorsing Chinese products

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Videos

Latest News

Centre revises quarantine period to 1 week for docs, health workers in COVID facilities

The Union Health Ministry on Thursday revised to one week, against 14 days earlier, the quarantine period for doctors, nursing officers and other health workers with high-risk exposure to confirmed COVID-19 cases or respiratory specimens. A...

Swarms of locusts attack several villages in MP's Sheopur

Swarms of locusts attacked several villages in Madhya Pradeshs Sheopur district on Thursday.P Gujare, Deputy Director, District Agriculture Department, said, A team has been constituted, wherever, such locust attacks are reported the team g...

Pakistan following "targeted lockdown" policy to tackle coronavirus outbreak

Pakistan Minister for Planning Asad Umar on Thursday said the government was following a policy of targeted lockdowns to eliminate coronavirus hotpots. Pakistans COVID-19 death toll stands at 3,093 with over 1,60,000 confirmed cases so far....

Columbus statue coming down in Columbus, Ohio

A statue of Christopher Columbus will be removed from the Ohio city named after him. Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther announced the removal on Thursday.The statue located by City Hall will be taken away immediately and placed in storage. The m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020