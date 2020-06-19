Left Menu
2,877 COVID-19 new cases take Delhi's total tally above 49,000; death toll 1,969

With a record spike of 2,877 COVID-19 cases, the total tally in the national capital crossed the 49,000 mark, while the death toll mounted to 1,969 on Thursday, according to a government health bulletin. The city recorded 65 COVID-19 fatalities within a period of 24 hours while the number of containment zones in the city on Thursday stood at 243.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2020 01:03 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 01:03 IST
2,877 COVID-19 new cases take Delhi's total tally above 49,000; death toll 1,969

With a record spike of 2,877 COVID-19 cases, the total tally in the national capital crossed the 49,000 mark, while the death toll mounted to 1,969 on Thursday, according to a government health bulletin. The city recorded 65 COVID-19 fatalities within a period of 24 hours while the number of containment zones in the city on Thursday stood at 243. The total number of coronavirus cases climbed to 49,979, of which 23,341 patients have recovered so far. There are 26,669 active cases in the national capital, the bulletin stated.

As many as 3,21,302 tests have been conducted till date of which 8,726 were carried out on Thursday, it said. The previous highest spike of 2,414 COVID-19 cases was recorded on Wednesday.

The Delhi government commenced COVID-19 testing through rapid antigen methodology at 193 centres on Thursday, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said in a tweet, adding 7,040 people were tested and out of them, 456 people were found to be positive. In the initial phase, those residing in containment zones are being tested, he said. The city government also issued an order to fix the price of a COVID-19 test performed by laboratories at Rs 2,400.

Delhi LG Anil Baijal held a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority through a video conferencing to review the healthcare preparedness, while Union Home Minister Amit Shah also held a meeting to review the coronavirus situation in the national capital. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, who is in hospital for COVID-19 treatment, showed some improvement on Thursday but his fever has not yet subsided, senior officials said, adding he was getting oxygen support on and off as per requirement.

