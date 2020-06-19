Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jagannath temple committee in Puri to hold meeting on Rath Yatra rituals

The meeting of the temple committee, under the chairmanship of Puri's titular king Gajapati Dibyasingha Deb, is likely to weigh the possibilities of conducting all rituals in the shrine, after carefully studying the decision of the state cabinet, and the apex court directions, SJTMC member Ramachandra Dasmohapatra said. After the meeting, a delegation is expected to meet Puri Shankaracharya Swami Nischalanand Saraswati to seek his advice on the matter, he said.

PTI | Puri | Updated: 19-06-2020 12:42 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 12:42 IST
Jagannath temple committee in Puri to hold meeting on Rath Yatra rituals

A crucial meeting of the Jagannath temple management committee is set to be held here on Friday to discuss the possibility of performing all Rath Yatra rituals on the premises of the 12th century shrine, a day after the Supreme Court stayed the annual car festival. The apex court had on Thursday stayed Rath Yatra, which was scheduled to begin on June 23, and all activities related to the festival, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shortly after, the Odisha cabinet, during an emergency meeting, passed a resolution, asking Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee (SJTMC) to carry out rituals inside the Puri shrine, in accordance with the direction of the court. The meeting of the temple committee, under the chairmanship of Puri's titular king Gajapati Dibyasingha Deb, is likely to weigh the possibilities of conducting all rituals in the shrine, after carefully studying the decision of the state cabinet, and the apex court directions, SJTMC member Ramachandra Dasmohapatra said.

After the meeting, a delegation is expected to meet Puri Shankaracharya Swami Nischalanand Saraswati to seek his advice on the matter, he said. "A decision on the next course of action will be taken on the basis of the advice provided the shankaracharya," Dasmohapatra said.

Noting that the three Rath Yatra chariots have already been made ready for rollout, he said that issue, too, would be taken up for discussion during the meeting. Meanwhile, two organisations -- Srijagannath Sena and Srikshetra Suraksha Bahini - have called for a dawn-to-dusk shutdown in Puri on Friday in protest against the cancellation of this year's Rath Yatra.

Members of the two outfits also staged protests in the town, claiming that the state government did nothing to facilitate the annual car festival. The apex court had issued its order on Thursday, based on a PIL filed by an Odisha-based NGO seeking cancellation or postponement of this year's Ratha yatra, which is attended by millions of devotees from across the world.

TRENDING

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Actual reason why Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev won’t be back

Dutch Army, police personnel to showcase yoga asanas online on International Yoga Day

Why The Incredibles 3 needs time, Incredibles 2 ready to leave Netflix next month

CAIT invites Indian celebrities to boycott, stop endorsing Chinese products

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Australia offer Alcott support, plan full programme for MelbourneTennis Australia have offered their support to Dylan Alcott over his disappointment at the wheelchair events being cut fr...

FOREX-Dollar set for weekly gains as geopolitical tensions simmer

Mounting geopolitical tensions and fears that a second wave of COVID-19 cases could stymie a swift economic recovery set the dollar on track for its best weekly gain in a month on Friday. The worlds reserve currency, which was flat in Europ...

Take action against Bhim army chief for making derogatory comments against women: NCW to UP police

The NCW has asked UP police to take action against Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad for allegedly making derogatory and defamatory statements against women. In a letter to UP DGP H C Awasthy, NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma said the commi...

COVID-19 instilled good habits, feel recovered old patients

Novel coronavirus may have brought the world to its knees, but for some recovered elderly patients of COVID-19, it has changed their lives for the better in some aspects. A number of ageing patients in Aurangabad, who have returned home aft...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020