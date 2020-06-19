32 Bangladeshis stranded due to lockdown sent back home

A total of 32 Bangladeshis, who were stranded in India due to the lockdown, have been sent back to the neighbouring country through a checkpoint in Assam's Karimganj district, a senior police officer said on Friday. The foreigners-14 males and 18 females- were stuck here for a long time and their visas were expired, Karimganj Superintendent of Police Kumar Sanjiv Krishna said.

In presence of BSF officials, they were sent back to Bangladesh through the Sutarkandi-Sheora checkpoint at the border on Thursday evening, he said. Of the 32, eight were studying at NIT Silchar in Cachar district and others came to India for medical purposes and got stranded due to the lockdown, he said.

The Bangladeshis were screened by a medical team of the district before sending them back, the SP said, adding that the policy directives of two countries were followed..