2.3 lakh people surveyed in Delhi's containment zones to combat COVID-19

A total of 2.3 lakh people have been surveyed in Delhi's containment zones to combat COVID-19 in the national capital, spokesperson of Union Home Ministry said on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2020 14:24 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 14:24 IST
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI

A total of 2.3 lakh people have been surveyed in Delhi's containment zones to combat COVID-19 in the national capital, spokesperson of Union Home Ministry said on Friday. "As per the directions given by Home Minister Shri Amit Shah, in a series of meetings chaired by him over last few days in regard to COVID-19 situation in Delhi, house to house health survey in 242 containment zones of Delhi completed yesterday. A total of 2.3 lakh people were surveyed," Spokesperson of Home Ministry tweeted.

On June 14, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had said that a comprehensive health survey of every person would be conducted in the containment zones of the national capital to check the spread of coronavirus. "To be able to do contact mapping well in Delhi's containment zones, a comprehensive health survey of every person will be done from house to house. The report will come in 1 week. Aarogya Setu app will be downloaded in every person's mobile," he tweeted.

According to the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry's website, the city has reported 49,979 COVID-19 cases including 1,969 deaths, 21,341 recovered and 26,669 active cases so far. (ANI)

