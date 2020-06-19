Left Menu
U'khand releases over Rs 513 cr for state health department

In line with the recommendations of the 15th Finance Commission, a sum of over Rs 513 crore has been released for the Department of Medical Health and Family Welfare in Uttarakhand.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 19-06-2020 15:35 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 15:35 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

In line with the recommendations of the 15th Finance Commission, a sum of over Rs 513 crore has been released for the Department of Medical Health and Family Welfare in Uttarakhand. "An amount of 5,13,87,89,000 crore has been allocated for the Department of Medical Health and Family Welfare for departmental schemes for Financial Year 2020-21," the government press release said.

Earlier in the day, the state had released a sum of Rs 143.50 crore to the three-tier panchayats in Uttarakhand as the first instalment for 2020-21. All the Zila panchayats, area panchayats, gram panchayats, municipal corporations, municipalities and Nagar panchayats have been given over Rs 95 crore as monthly instalment for 2020-21 in line with recommendations of Fourth State Finance Commission. (ANI)

