Plea in Kerala HC against pay cuts by 12 media houses amid lockdown

A petition was moved in Kerala High Court on Friday against the pay cuts by 12 media houses in Kerala amid the ongoing coronavirus-induced lockdown.

A single-judge bench of Justice Amit Rawal posted the matter for hearing on June 26 after the Kerala government sought one week's time to file a response on the matter.

The plea was moved by ES Subhash, Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ) State General Secretary. (ANI)