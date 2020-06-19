Plea in Kerala HC against pay cuts by 12 media houses amid lockdown
A petition was moved in Kerala High Court on Friday against the pay cuts by 12 media houses in Kerala amid the ongoing coronavirus-induced lockdown.ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 19-06-2020 15:39 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 15:39 IST
A single-judge bench of Justice Amit Rawal posted the matter for hearing on June 26 after the Kerala government sought one week's time to file a response on the matter.
The plea was moved by ES Subhash, Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ) State General Secretary. (ANI)
