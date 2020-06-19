Left Menu
Migrant labourer commits suicide in UP after argument with wife

A migrant labourer allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree in front of his house here following a heated argument with his wife, police said on Friday.

PTI | Fatehpur | Updated: 19-06-2020 18:19 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 18:19 IST
A migrant labourer allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree in front of his house here following a heated argument with his wife, police said on Friday. The incident took place in Vijay Nagar locality of Khaga area on Thursday night, they said.

"The body of Rana Pratap (33), a migrant labourer who had returned from Delhi a month ago, was found hanging from a tree in front of his house," Station House Officer, Khaga, Satyendra Singh said. According to Pratap's family, his wife along with the couple's child is living with her parents and they had a heated argument over the phone last night. He took the extreme step after all the family members went to sleep.

The matter is being probed and the body has been sent for post-mortem, the police said..

