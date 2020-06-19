Delhi Health Min Jain brought to Max hospital, admitted in ICU
New Delhi, Jun 19 (PTI) Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain who is battling COVID-19, was on Friday shifted to the ICU of Max hospital here from a city government facility after his condition deteriorated, sources said. Jain had tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, a day after he was admitted to RGSSH, a dedicated COVID-19 facility, after running high-grade fever and suffering sudden drop in oxygen levels.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2020 18:24 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 18:24 IST
New Delhi, Jun 19 (PTI) Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain who is battling COVID-19, was on Friday shifted to the ICU of Max hospital here from a city government facility after his condition deteriorated, sources said. The 55-year-old minister has been diagnosed with pneumonia and his oxygen saturation level has also dipped, prompting hospital authorities to shift him to an intensive care unit.
"He was brought to Max hospital in the evening and admitted in ICU," a source said. Jain had tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, a day after he was admitted to RGSSH, a dedicated COVID-19 facility, after running high-grade fever and suffering sudden drop in oxygen levels. PTI KND RDM RDM
