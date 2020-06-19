Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi LG prays for speedy recovery of Satyendar Jain

Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) Anil Baijal on Friday prayed for the speedy recovery of Health Minister Satyendar Jain who is battling with COVID-19.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2020 18:25 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 18:25 IST
Delhi LG prays for speedy recovery of Satyendar Jain
Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) Anil Baijal on Friday prayed for the speedy recovery of Health Minister Satyendar Jain who is battling with COVID-19. "Praying for speedy recovery and good health of Minister, GNCTD @SatyendarJain ji," Baijal said in a tweet.

Jain's condition deteriorated and was put on oxygen support after his lung infection increased, informed the office of the Delhi Health Minister. The minister has now been shifted to Max Hospital in Saket, where he will be administered plasma therapy for COVID-19.

The latest CT scan has shown that his pneumonia patch has increased despite his being on continuous oxygen support. Jain, who was in charge of the health department of Delhi, was admitted to a hospital in North East Delhi on June 15 after he complained of breathlessness and high fever.

He was tested for COVID-19 on June 17 and declared positive for the virus. (ANI)

TRENDING

Why The Incredibles 3 needs time, Incredibles 2 ready to leave Netflix next month

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Actual reason why Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev won’t be back

Dutch Army, police personnel to showcase yoga asanas online on International Yoga Day

CAIT invites Indian celebrities to boycott, stop endorsing Chinese products

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'Chariots of Fire,' 'Lord of the Rings' actor Ian Holm dies

Ian Holm, an acclaimed British actor whose long career included roles in Chariots of Fire and The Lord of the Rings has died. He was 88. Holm died peacefully Friday morning in a hospital, surrounded by his family and carer, his agent, Alex ...

Former Bangladesh cricketer Ramchand Goala passes away

Former Bangladesh spinner Ramchand Goala passed away in Mymensingh on Friday morning at the age of 79.They played against the touring Sri Lankans and Bengal side in the 1980s. He even famously dismissed Arjuna Ranatunga, who went on to capt...

Punjab Police busts Pak-backed terror module, arrest two Khalistani operatives

The Punjab Police on Thursday night busted another terror module with the arrest of two alleged Khalistani operatives, who were preparing to carry out a series of terror attacks and targeted killings at the behest of their Pakistani mentors...

Noted Malayalam film director Sachidanandan no more

Noted Malayalam film director and scriptwriter K R Sachidanandan, whose last film Ayyappanum Koshiyum released just before the COVID-19 outbreak and was a smash hit, died at a private hospital in Thrissur, film industry sources said. He was...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020