24 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Himachal Pradesh, tally crosses 600

Twenty-four more people tested COVID-19 positive in Himachal Pradesh on Friday, taking the total number of cases reported in the state so far to 620. Of the fresh cases, 10 were reported from Hamirpur district, eight from Kangra and six from Solan, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) R D Dhiman said.

So far, seven people have died of the disease in the state. Four patients, two each in Solan and Sirmaur districts, recovered from the disease on Friday. With this, till now, 377 people have been cured of the infection so far, while 11 have migrated out of the state, officials said.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state stood at 223, Dhiman said. In Kangra, all the eight fresh cases, including a woman, had recently returned from Delhi, a district official said.

Kangra has the highest number of active cases in the state at 65, followed by Hamirpur at 41, Solan at 36, Una at 34, Shimla at 12, Sirmaur and Chamba at 11 each, Bilaspur at eight, Mandi and Kinnaur two each and Kullu one..