Rajnath invited to grand military parade in Moscow on June 24

Russia has invited Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to attend a grand military parade in Moscow on June 24 marking the 75th anniversary of the Soviet victory in the second World War, diplomatic sources said.India is sending a tri-services contingent to participate in the military parade at Red Square in Moscow.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2020 20:21 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 20:15 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Russia has invited Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to attend a grand military parade in Moscow on June 24 marking the 75th anniversary of the Soviet victory in the Second World War, diplomatic sources said. It is learnt that notwithstanding the escalating tension between Indian and Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh, the defence minister's office is positively considering the invitation due to India's decades-old military ties with Russia.

The defence minister's office is positively considering the invitation, the sources said. India is sending a tri-services contingent to participate in the military parade at Red Square in Moscow. The Indian parade will be led by a colonel rank officer.

The 75-member Indian team will participate in the parade alongside armed forces personnel from at least 11 countries including China.

