MP factory fined Rs 10k for violating social distancing norms

The management of a factory in Indore was fined Rs 10,000 on Friday for not following social distancing norms and mandatory use of masks to contain novel coronavirus outbreak, Additional Municipal Commissioner Shringar Srivastava said. Incidentally, at the time of the raid by civic officials, the staff at the factory at Musakhedi area were making masks for the outbreak, he said.

"We found 20 people without masks. We found five people, part of the factory's management, holding a meeting without wearing masks," he said. Indore has 4,246 COVID-19 cases, and 189 have died of the infection.