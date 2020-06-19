Left Menu
Pakistan violates ceasefire in Tangdhar sector of J-K

Pakistani troops violated ceasefire along the Line of Control in Tangdhar sector of Jammu and Kashmir by firing mortar shells towards Indian positions on Friday, Army officials said."On 19 June 2020, in the evening hours, Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation (CFV) along the LoC in Tangdhar sector by firing mortars and other weapons," the officials said.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 19-06-2020 21:25 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 21:11 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Pakistani troops violated ceasefire along the Line of Control in Tangdhar sector of Jammu and Kashmir by firing mortar shells towards Indian positions on Friday, Army officials said. "On 19 June 2020, in the evening hours, Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation (CFV) along the LoC in Tangdhar sector by firing mortars and other weapons," the officials said. They said the Indian Army gave a befitting response to the violations. There were no reports of casualties in the incident.

