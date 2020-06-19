Left Menu
2 die 'mysteriously' during COVID-19 positive kin's cremation; magisterial probe ordered

An Additional District Magistrate shall conduct a probe to ascertain the circumstances leading to the death of two persons and shall submit the report by June 22, the DM said, adding that a special board of directors has been constituted to conduct autopsy of the bodies. A kin of the deceased who was with them during the cremation told reporters that after their uncle, who was COVID-19 positive, died, the authorities provided them with PPE kits to prepare for the last rites.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 19-06-2020 21:17 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 21:17 IST
In a freak incident, two men died here under “mysterious circumstances” during the cremation of their uncle who was a coronavirus patient, prompting authorities to order a probe. According to officials, cousin brothers Vimal Zadoo (42) and Vipin Zadoo (35) collapsed and later died on Thursday when they had gone to perform the last rites of their uncle who had succumbed to COVID-19. The District Magistrate has ordered a magisterial probe into the incident and autopsies will be conducted on the bodies, a senior official said. The families of the duo have, however, alleged that they died due to “official negligence” after the administration officials accompanying them for the cremation refused to provide them with water for hours in the heat.

Claiming that the two men died of dehydration and fatigue, the families have demanded registration of an FIR on charges of “murder” against the administration and police. “During the cremation of a body on account of a Covid-related death, two persons accompanying the body for last rites became unconscious and subsequently passed away in mysterious circumstances,” District Magistrate, Jammu, Sushma Chauhan said on Thursday.

"It is imperative to probe the circumstances leading to the unfortunate death of the said two persons by ordering a magisterial probe,” she said. An Additional District Magistrate shall conduct a probe to ascertain the circumstances leading to the death of two persons and shall submit the report by June 22, the DM said, adding that a special board of directors has been constituted to conduct autopsy of the bodies.

A kin of the deceased who was with them during the cremation told reporters that after their uncle, who was COVID-19 positive, died, the authorities provided them with PPE kits to prepare for the last rites. “At around 11 AM (on Thursday), we dressed up in PPEs and were taken to Sidhra (for cremation). The ambulance got stuck in the sandy bank of the river. We had to carry the body to some distance and all the persons were dehydrated due to high temperature,” he said. This relative further said they all asked officials for water as they were all parched because of the high temperature and wearing PPE kits. "They did not provide us water but instead scolded us. Police personnel and other officials including ADC were there. Nobody helped us,” he said.

He further said three men from the family fell unconscious. "I carried one to GMC hospital and he was revived. The two others were lying there till around 7 PM when their bodies were carried in an ambulance to GMC hospital by the policemen,” he said. Sudha, the widow of Vimal Zadoo, blamed the officials for the deaths of her husband and his cousin brother. “They dehydrated and suffocated to death on their way to the cremation in high temperature at noon. They pleaded with officials and police for water. No one provided them with water. The cops and administration officials ran away from the spot and left them to die,” she said. Mohan Lal, the father of Vipin Zadoo, said, "If they would have been given water, they would have been alive. This is murder. This is the height of negligence”.

