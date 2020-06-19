Maha: Gondia API, PSI held for bribery by ACB

An assistant inspector anda sub inspector of Gondia rural police were held on Friday forallegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 35,000 from aconstable to go slow in a crime case, a Maharashtra AntiCorruption Bureau official said

He identified the two as API Pradip Madhu Atulkar andPSI Umesh Jyotiram Gutal

"They demanded Rs 35,000 from a police constableagainst whom a case under section 323 for voluntarily causinghurt was underway. On Friday, they were caught red-handed inan ACB trap. The two have been charged under Prevention ofCorruption Act," the ACB official added.