Pune: UK-returnee defies institutional quarantine rule, booked

Pune, Jun 19 (PTI)A 31-year-old man who refused to go in for institutional quarantine on his return from the United Kingdom was booked in Maharashtra's Pune district, an official said on Friday. The man had arrived at Mumbai airport on June 16 and went directly his home in Pune, he said.

"When Pune Municipal Corporation nodal officer Ajit Sanas went to his house and counseled him to undergo institutional quarantine, he refused. We then registered a case at Loni Kalbhor police station under relevant sections of IPC, Disaster Management Act, Maharashtra COVID Act and Epidemic Diseases Act," he said. As per guidelines issued by the government, anyperson returning from a foreign country needs to undergo 7-day institutional quarantine.