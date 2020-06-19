Haryana reports 10 more COVID-19 deaths, total cases rises to 9,743

Ten more coronavirus deaths were reported from Haryana on Friday with eight of the fatalities from the worst-hit Faridabad and Gurgaon districts, while the total number of cases in the state rose to 9,743 with 525 fresh cases. While Faridabad reported five deaths, three fatalities were from Gurgaon district, according to the state health department's bulletin.

Gurgaon and Faridabad districts, which fall in the National Capital Region (NCR), now have 55 and 51 fatalities, respectively, as per the bulletin. One death was reported from Sonipat, which has ten fatalities in total while another fatality was in Bhiwani district, which now has three COVID-19 related deaths.

The total fatalities in the state rose to 144 out of whom 97 are men and 47 women. The total number of active cases in the state currently are 4,710 while 4,889 people have been discharged.

Among the fresh cases, Faridabad reported 161, Gurgaon 145, Sonipat 36, Jhajjar, Panipat and Charkhi Dadri 7 each, Nuh 12, Ambala 26, Palwal 17, Panchkula 13, Jind 1, Karnal 6, Sirsa, Fatehabad, Rewari and Kaithal 2 each, Bhiwani 18, Rohtak 20, Mahendragarh 32, Hisar 6 while Kurukshetra reported 3 new cases. Meanwhile, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said the state government has decided to cap the rates for COVID-19 RT-PCR tests at Rs 2,400. New revised rates will come into force with immediate effect, an official spokesman said.

“The state government has issued directions that no private laboratory should charge any amount more than Rs 2,400 for RT-PCR test for COVID-19, inclusive of GST and other taxes, if any, cost involved in pick-up, packing and transportation of samples, documentation and reporting,” he said. Till now, adhering to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) guidelines, the COVID-19 RT-PCR testing was made available through private laboratories and the upper limit of single test charges was capped at Rs 4,500.

He said the private laboratories should share data regarding the results of these tests for COVID- l9 with the state government and ICMR on a real-time basis through ICMR and state government portals. He said a positive test report should be immediately communicated to the civil surgeon of the district concerned through e-mail.