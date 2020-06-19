Leopard shot dead in Shimla; FIR lodged
A leopard has been shot dead in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla, a forest official said. The autopsy revealed that a bullet pierced through the neck of the leopard, Shimla Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Sushil Rana said. The DFO said a first information report (FIR) was lodged at Boileauganj police station in this regard.PTI | Shimla | Updated: 19-06-2020 22:08 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 22:08 IST
A leopard has been shot dead in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla, a forest official said. The carcass of the leopard was found at Naltu near Hiranagar in Tutu on Friday morning. The autopsy revealed that a bullet pierced through the neck of the leopard, Shimla Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Sushil Rana said.
The DFO said a first information report (FIR) was lodged at Boileauganj police station in this regard. The forest department has also set up two teams to identify and nab the accused, he added.
- READ MORE ON:
- Shimla
- Himachal Pradesh
- Naltu
- Hiranagar
- Tutu
- DFO
- Boileauganj