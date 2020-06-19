Leopard shot dead in Shimla; FIR lodged

A leopard has been shot dead in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla, a forest official said. The carcass of the leopard was found at Naltu near Hiranagar in Tutu on Friday morning. The autopsy revealed that a bullet pierced through the neck of the leopard, Shimla Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Sushil Rana said.

The DFO said a first information report (FIR) was lodged at Boileauganj police station in this regard. The forest department has also set up two teams to identify and nab the accused, he added.