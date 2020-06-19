Will committee be formed to probe into lapses that led to face-off with China, asks Yechury

Left Menu
Expressing his condolences at the death of India's army officers and soldiers in the recent clash that took place along the Indo-China LAC at the Galwan Valley in Ladakh, Yechury said the party was with the government over its decision to ensure that matters do not escalate between the two countries.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2020 22:40 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 22:11 IST
Recalling that a committee was formed by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee to probe the lapses during the Kargil war, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Friday enquired whether the present government will form a similar panel to look into the intelligence failures in the recent face-off involving China. He raised the question during the all-party meeting convened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, sources said. The Kargil Committee chaired by strategic affairs analyst K Subrahmanyam was tasked with reviewing the events leading to Pakistan's aggression in Kargil district and recommend measures necessary to safeguard national security against such armed intrusions. "Could the lives of our soldiers be saved. Many Qs on lapses, intelligence failures, etc have been raised. After Kargil Vajpayee government had appointed the K Subrahmanyam committee to examine lapses and suggest measures to modernize Armed forces. Is there any such thinking?" Yechury tweeted.

He also said a clear demarcation of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) be done to ensure that peace and tranquility can be maintained at the border. Sources said the Left leader also called on the government to adhere to the five principles enshrined in the Panchsheel agreement of 1954. "The government should initiate high level talks with China, so that steps can be taken, including clear demarcation of the LAC, to maintain peace and tranquility on the border," he said in the meeting, according to a source.

"Government of India should initiate high level talks, so that steps are taken, including clear demarcation of the LAC, to maintain peace and tranquility on the border," he said. CPI general secretary D Raja said the status quo should be maintained at the LAC and the PM's close friendship with his Chinese counterpart should help in resolving the issue. He also suggested that security and foreign policy should be evolved on the basis of national consensus and the government should take all parties into confidence. "There should be no compromise on territorial integrity of the country. Not only should the government ensure a status quo at LAC to pre-April positions of both armies, but the government should also evolve a neighborhood policy to tackle growing hostility with Nepal and other neighboring countries," he said.

Yechury also said the key point for introspection is what we could have done to save the precious lives of our soldiers. "We were expecting to be briefed on what happened between April and June 2020. That was not forthcoming at the all-Party meeting," he said in a tweet.

