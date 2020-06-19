Left Menu
Man stabbed to death in Delhi following quarrel over car parking, 2 arrested

A 56-year-old man was stabbed to death while his wife and son were injured by five brothers following a quarrel over parking a car outside the victims' house in Ashok Vihar area, police said on Friday On Thursday night, Ashok Vihar police station received information about a quarrel in the area.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2020 23:27 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 23:27 IST
A 56-year-old man was stabbed to death while his wife and son were injured by five brothers following a quarrel over parking a car outside the victims' house in Ashok Vihar area, police said on Friday

On Thursday night, Ashok Vihar police station received information about a quarrel in the area. The police rushed to the spot and took the Ramesh Chand, his wife Veena Devi and son Yuvraj to BJRM hospital, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Vijayanta Arya said. Ramesh Chand was declared brought dead by doctors at the hospital, the police officer said, adding the wife and son were later shifted to were shifted to the Safdarjung hospital. In his statement to police, Yuvraj alleged that the quarrel started on the issue of parking a car in front of his house, police said. Four brothers Ashu, Ishu, Ritesh and Abhishek and one Roshan attacked them. Abhishek and Roshan have been arrested and further investigation was underway, police added.

