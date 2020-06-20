Woman, her daughter spend night outside as in-laws deny entry to home

Srinagar, Jun 19 (PTI) A woman and her five-year daughter had to spend a night under the open sky after her in-laws denied them entry to their matrimonial home, despite a court directing police to ensure she is not harassed. Police said they have registered a fresh FIR into the allegations of a scuffle with the woman by her in-laws.

Armed with an order issued by the court of Judicial Magistrate Kupwara, the woman along with her five-year-old child went to her matrimonial home in Argam area in Bandipora in north Kashmir, but her in-laws and her husband refused to allow her inside the home, so she had to spend the night outside. The woman, whose husband claims he had divorced her, had gone to her matrimonial home after the court of Judicial Magistrate Kupwara had directed the police to give reasonable protection to her whenever she apprehends any sort of physical violence.

The court said there is prime facie material on record in the form of petition and affidavit to show the commission of various acts of domestic violence by the respondent towards the petitioner. However, even after police accompanied the woman to the house, she was refused entry by her in-laws.

"It is a family dispute. The husband claims he has given divorce, she claims she does not accept it. After she came with the court order, we gave her proper security and left her at her home," Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Bandipora Rahul Malik said. He said when the police returned from the in-laws place, she came on the road alleging there was a scuffle at her matrimonial home.