Sourav Ganguly's kin test positive for COVID-19

Family members of Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) secretary Snehashish Gangly tested positive for COVID-19, the state health department said on Friday.They are all undergoing treatment at a private nursing home in the city and are stable. Snehashish, a former Ranji cricketer, has tested negative for COVID-19 and advised home isolation, the official said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 20-06-2020 00:49 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 00:46 IST
Family members of Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) secretary Snehashish Gangly tested positive for COVID-19, the state health department said on Friday. The wife of Snehasish, the elder brother of BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, was found to be positive for the disease, a senior official said.

The mother-in-law and father-in-law of Snehashish also tested positive for the disease last week, he said. Besides, a domestic help at Snehasish's Mominpur home where he was living recently was also found to be positive, he added. They are all undergoing treatment at a private nursing home in the city and are stable.

Snehashish, a former Ranji cricketer, has tested negative for COVID-19 and advised home isolation, the official said. "All the four complained of some health issues, which were similar to the symptoms of COVID-19 when they were staying at another residence and not at Ganguly's ancestral house in Behala. After testing positive, all the four were shifted to a private nursing home," a senior official of the department said.

They will be tested again on Saturday and further decisions on their treatment will be taken, nursing home sources said. "Whether they will be discharged or not, depends on the result of the tests," they said.

