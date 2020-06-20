Raj govt caps costs for COVID-19 testing, treatment in pvt hospitals
Rajasthan government on Friday capped the charges for coronavirus testing and treatment of COVID-19 patients in private labs and hospitals. The government fixed Rs. 2,200 for the testing of samples by private labs. No private hospital shall charge more than Rs. 2,000 per day for normal bed and Rs. 4,000 for ICU bed with ventilator.PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 20-06-2020 01:00 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 01:00 IST
No private hospital shall charge more than Rs. 2,000 per day for normal bed and Rs. 4,000 for ICU bed with ventilator. The decisions to regulate the charges were taken in a review meeting chaired by chief minister Ashok Gehlot.
He asked the officials to take stern action if any private lab or hospital charges more than these prices. Health minister Raghu Sharma, chief secretary DB Gupta and other senior officials were present in the review meeting.
