Fire continues to rage at gas well in Assam's Tinsukia

Fire continued to rage at the gas well of Oil India Limited at Baghjan in Tinsukia district on Friday.

ANI | Tinsukia (Assam) | Updated: 20-06-2020 06:29 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 06:29 IST
Fire continues to rage at gas well in Assam's Tinsukia
Visual from the spot. Image Credit: ANI

Fire continued to rage at the gas well of Oil India Limited at Baghjan in Tinsukia district on Friday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Thursday reviewed the situation arising out of gas well blowout and fire in the oil well number Baghjan-5 in Assam's Tinsukia district and assured the people of the state that the government is fully committed to providing support and relief to the affected families.

The review meeting was attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, some other union ministers and senior officers. During the review meeting, it was informed that the detailed plan has been drawn with the help of Indian and foreign experts to control the flow of gas from the well and to cap it. (ANI)

