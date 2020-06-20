Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tripura's COVID-19 tally rises to 1,186 with 27 new cases

A total of 657 people have recovered, reducing the number of active cases in the state to 529, they said. "Out of 1,279 samples tested for COVID-19, 27 people found positive. Tripura has been witnessing a rise in the number coronavirus cases days after it was declared free from the disease in late April. Stay Home Stay Safe," the chief minister had tweeted on April 23.

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 20-06-2020 15:04 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 15:01 IST
Tripura's COVID-19 tally rises to 1,186 with 27 new cases
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Tripura reported 27 fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the state's tally to 1,186, officials said on Saturday. A total of 657 people have recovered, reducing the number of active cases in the state to 529, they said.

"Out of 1,279 samples tested for COVID-19, 27 people found positive. The count includes South Dist: 19, Gomati Dist: 3, West Dist: 3, Unokoti Dist: 2," Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb tweeted. Tripura has been witnessing a rise in the number coronavirus cases days after it was declared free from the disease in late April. "... Our State has become Corona free. I request everyone to maintain Social distancing and follow Government guidelines. Stay Home Stay Safe," the chief minister had tweeted on April 23.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs laid soft-shelled eggs; Antarctica's 'deflated football' fossil is world's second-biggest egg and more

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Into the Wild' bus removed from Alaska trail for safety concerns; Hong Kong's Disneyland reopens after five-month coronavirus break and more

DIARY-Political and General News Events from June 19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Videos

Latest News

Pompeo tears into 'rogue actor' China for 'escalating' border tension with India

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has criticized the Chinese Army for escalating the border tension with India and militarizing the strategic South China Sea as he described the ruling Communist Party of China as a rogue actor. In a scathin...

Study reveals caring responsibilities likely to affect mental, physical health of elderly above 50

Elderly men and women, specifically the ones over the age of fifty, besides socio-economic disadvantages are more likely to experience problems with their mental and physical health than people who do not provide any care, suggests a novel ...

After violent face-off in Galwan Valley, satellite images reveal China diverting course of Galwan river

Days after a violent face-off between India and China in Galwan, the latest set of satellite images have surfaced showing China diverting the course of Galwan river. The satellite pictures showing signs of the landscape of the valley being ...

UN experts: Gold from Congo going to armed groups

UN experts say, armed groups, criminal networks, and some law enforcement agents in Congo are reaping vast sums of money from illegally exploiting gold and other natural resources and smuggling them to Uganda, Burundi, Rwanda, Tanzania, and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020