3 children hospitalised after suspected food poisoning in Muzaffarnagar

3 children hospitalised after suspected food poisoning in MuzaffarnagarPTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 20-06-2020 15:21 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 15:21 IST
Three children were hospitalised after they fell ill due to suspected food poisoning in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, officials said on Saturday
The siblings, aged between six and 16, were rushed to a hospital on Friday evening after they complained of headache and vomiting, they said
According to the officials, it is suspected that a lizard fell in the food that they consumed at their home.
- READ MORE ON:
- Uttar Pradesh
- Muzaffarnagar district