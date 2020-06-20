Pak violates ceasefire in J-K's Baramulla, 4 civilians injured

Pakistan on Saturday violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rampur sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district. Four civilians have been injured in the ceasefire incident.

The unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan was through the firing of mortars and other weapons, which started in the morning hours. A befitting reply is being given by the Indian Army.

Earlier on Friday, Pakistan violated ceasefire in Tangdhar sector of Kupwara district. (ANI)