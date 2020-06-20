Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rajnath Singh to pay 3-day visit to Russia from Monday to attend grand parade

Officials said Singh is going ahead with the visit, notwithstanding the border row with China, due to India's decades-old military ties with Russia. "I wish a safe journey to Defence Minister of strategic partner India @rajnathsingh who is scheduled to depart to Moscow on Monday to witness the Great Victory Day Military Parade on June 24," Russian Ambassador Nikolay Kudashev tweeted.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-06-2020 16:39 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 16:23 IST
Rajnath Singh to pay 3-day visit to Russia from Monday to attend grand parade
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. [Photo/ANI]

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will pay a three-day visit to Russia beginning Monday to attend a grand military parade in Moscow to mark the 75th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Germany in the Second World War. The defense minister's visit comes in the midst of an escalating border standoff between India and China, particularly after the killing of 20 Indian Army personnel by Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh's Galwan Valley on June 15.

"Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will pay a visit to Moscow to attend the victory parade on June 24 to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the victory in the Second World War," the defense ministry said in a statement. Officials said Singh is going ahead with the visit, notwithstanding the border row with China, due to India's decades-old military ties with Russia.

"I wish a safe journey to Defence Minister of strategic partner India @rajnathsingh who is scheduled to depart to Moscow on Monday to witness the Great Victory Day Military Parade on June 24," Russian Ambassador Nikolay Kudashev tweeted. The parade was originally scheduled on May 9, but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A tri-service 75-member Indian military contingent has already reached Moscow to participate in the parade. "The visit of the defense minister will strengthen the longstanding special and privileged strategic partnership between India and Russia," the ministry said.

The Indian marching contingent will be led by a major rank officer of the gallant Sikh Light Infantry Regiment. The regiment had fought with valor in the Second World War and has the distinction of earning four battle honors and two military crosses amongst other gallantry awards. The Indian team will participate in the parade alongside armed forces personnel from at least 11 countries including China.

"The Indian participation in the victory day parade will be a mark of tribute to the great sacrifices made by Russia and other nations in the Second World War in which Indian soldiers also participated and made supreme sacrifice," the ministry said..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs laid soft-shelled eggs; Antarctica's 'deflated football' fossil is world's second-biggest egg and more

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

BSE ranks among 10 most valued exchanges in the world

World Bank approves EUR 92m to Moldova to improve heating efficiency in Chisinau

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kyrgyzstan tightens coronavirus restrictions after increase in new cases

Kyrgyzstan has shut down public transport in the capital Bishkek and the routes between all of its provinces until Monday, Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov said on Saturday. The move came as the number of new coronavirus cases in the Central...

Nagaland reports 3 new COVID-19 cases, tally at 201

Nagaland on Saturday confirmed three new COVID-19 cases, taking the state tally of positive cases to 201. Out of the three new cases, two are from Kohima and one is from Dimapur.The states total number of cases stands at 201, including 76 a...

Pope, in first post-lockdown audience, thanks Italian doctors

Pope Francis on Saturday held his first audience for a group of people since Italy lifted its coronavirus lockdown, granting it to health workers from the Italian region most affected by the pandemic.You were one of the supporting pillars o...

Hong Kong kickstarts unofficial memorandum to stop China from imposing national security law

As China sets to impose its national security law in Hong Kong despite several protests and worldwide condemnation, students and labor unions here have started an unofficial referendum among members on whether to stage a walkout. According ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020